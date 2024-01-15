Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

