Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,011. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

