Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 2,470 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,878. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

