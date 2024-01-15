Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.36.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE L opened at C$129.41 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$131.04. The stock has a market cap of C$40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$123.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.2894565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier purchased 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Insiders own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

