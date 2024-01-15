Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $2,520.41 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $23.50 billion and approximately $19.81 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,520.41 or 0.05888311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,322,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,321,344.62498875. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,514.36389511 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,595,179.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

