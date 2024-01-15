Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.