Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.