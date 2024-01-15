Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $14.75 million and $989.01 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

