Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 21.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

