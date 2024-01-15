Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 123.76%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.
