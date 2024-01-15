Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $759.67. 497,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,256. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $729.36 and a 200 day moving average of $675.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $453.65 and a 52 week high of $801.29.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

