Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,478 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.6 %

IFF stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

