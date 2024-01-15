Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 84,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $96.50 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

