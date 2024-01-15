Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $271.93 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $275.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,833 shares of company stock worth $265,162,021 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.