KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Stock Down 0.3 %
KLA stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $560.61. The company had a trading volume of 617,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $554.27 and its 200-day moving average is $504.78. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43.
KLA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.47.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
