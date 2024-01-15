KeyCorp Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $20.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 161.91%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 273,159 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

