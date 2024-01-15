KeyCorp Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

MUR stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

