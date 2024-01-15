KeyCorp Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.63.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $153.84 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.