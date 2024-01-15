KeyCorp Boosts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Udemy Stock Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.34. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $178,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,526 shares of company stock worth $2,140,112. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Udemy by 1,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

