Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,378. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

