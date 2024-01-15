Kendall Capital Management Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $953.06. 334,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,178. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $963.28 and a 200-day moving average of $944.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.