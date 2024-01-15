Kendall Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Western Union stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. 3,484,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

