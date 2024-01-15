Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 464.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:JXN remained flat at $49.91 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 358,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,889. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

