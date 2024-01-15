Kendall Capital Management Acquires 7,024 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.81. 6,883,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

