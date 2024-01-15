KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.54.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

