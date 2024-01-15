KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.54.

KBH opened at $60.63 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

