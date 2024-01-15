Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) PT Lowered to $62.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.75.

KALU opened at $63.85 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

