JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lowered by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $32,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. 2,754,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,878. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

