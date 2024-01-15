JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HGTY opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 0.74. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.43 million. Hagerty had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

