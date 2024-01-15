JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Hagerty Price Performance
NYSE HGTY opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 0.74. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.42.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.43 million. Hagerty had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
Featured Articles
