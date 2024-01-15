JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 652,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth $412,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $215,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,911. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

