John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6,539.0% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 885,189 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHSC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,811. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

