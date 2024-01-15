JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $88.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $88,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VWO opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

