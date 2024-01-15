Jet Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,989.30 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $189,989.30 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018433 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00281181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,894.42 or 1.00009342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00314844 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $171,074.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.