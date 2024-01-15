Jennison Associates LLC Has $585.31 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $585,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $713.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $705.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

