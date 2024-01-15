Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.52 Billion Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,407,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,825 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $4,515,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,857,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.0% during the third quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 890.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $642.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $610.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $644.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

