James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard
Mastercard Stock Performance
NYSE:MA traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $429.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,211. The firm has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.27 and a 200-day moving average of $403.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $431.79.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.