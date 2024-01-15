James Investment Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 19.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.14. 1,176,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,937 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $265,833.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

