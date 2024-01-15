James Investment Research Inc. Has $7.80 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises about 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Insight Enterprises worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $183.24. 150,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $186.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.