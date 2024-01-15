iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Lifted by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.