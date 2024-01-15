iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Boosted by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $103.13. 754,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,756. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.