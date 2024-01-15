iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $197,944,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.23. 42,992,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,500,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

