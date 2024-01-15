iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.81. 1,861,964 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

