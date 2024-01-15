iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stock Position Reduced by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 546,015 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 458,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EWW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

