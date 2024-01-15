iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.07. 11,329,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,094,645. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.