iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,876 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. 1,230,411 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

