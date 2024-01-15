iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 40.5% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.64. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

