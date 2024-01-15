iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Increased by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

