iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.49. 2,557,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,767. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43.

