IRON Financial LLC Sells 86 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.56 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $273.89 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.14 and its 200-day moving average is $377.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

