IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. IOTA has a total market cap of $751.92 million and $13.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,095,541,289 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

